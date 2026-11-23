EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 6. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 16 November 2026 up to and including 17 November 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 11,350 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 16 November 2026 up to and including 17 November 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 16 November 2026 5,750 13.7530 17 November 2026 5,600 13.9145 In total 11,350 13.8327

Werbung

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 17 November 2026 thus amounts to 143,251 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

As stated in the ad hoc announcement dated 18 November 2026, the Management Board of Westwing Group SE resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to suspend the share buyback via the stock exchange announced on 8 October 2026 (the “Share Buyback Programme 2026/II”) from 18 November 2026 until 22 December 2026 (including). The Share Buyback Programme 2026/II will resume unchanged on 23 December 2026 and continue until 31 March 2027.

Werbung

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.

Munich, 23 November 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board