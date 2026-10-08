EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Werbung
Notification pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Share Buyback Programm
The Share Buyback Programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2026. Accordingly, the Management Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to acquire the Company’s own shares up to 8 June 2031, up to a total of 10% of the Company's existing share capital or, if this figure is lower, of the Company's share capital existing at the time the authorisation is exercised. If its own shares are acquired on the stock exchange, the purchase price per share paid by the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the price of one share of the Company determined by the opening auction or, if no opening auction takes place, the first price paid for one share of the Company on that trading day (in Frankfurt am Main) in Xetra trading (or a successor system).
On this basis and in accordance with Article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), the shares acquired are to be used for the purposes specified in the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, which are in accordance with Article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Werbung
The Share Buyback Programme will be carried out at market prices by an independent credit institution in its own name and on behalf of the Company, and in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules defined in Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation"). Shares may not be acquired at a price exceeding the higher of the following two values: the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase takes place, even if the shares are traded on different trading venues. On any trading day, no more than 25% of the average daily trading volume of the shares on the trading venue where the purchase takes place shall be acquired. The average daily volume is based on the average daily trading volume over the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.
The independent credit institution shall determine the timing of the share purchase independently of the Company and without being influenced by it, within the meaning of Article 4(2)(b) of the Delegated Regulation, even if the Company's shares are to be repurchased during a closed period within the meaning of Article 19(11) of the Market Abuse Regulation, or during a period in which the Company has decided to defer the disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17(4) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Programme will be disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date on which such transactions are executed, in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation. In addition, all transactions will be published weekly on the Company's website (www.ir.westwing.com) in the section "Investor Relations" under the subsection "Share". The disclosed information will remain accessible to the public for a period of at least five (5) years from the date of its publication.
Werbung
Where necessary and legally permissible, the Company reserves the right to suspend, terminate or resume the Share Buyback Programme at any time.
The Company currently holds 1,324,161 of its own shares. This corresponds to approximately 6.73% of the current share capital.
08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2412926 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Westwing
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Westwing
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen