EQS-DD: 1&1 AG: Herr Sascha D'Avis, Allocation of 21,184 shares in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (SARs)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.05.2026 / 19:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Herr First name: Sascha Last name(s): D'Avis

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

1&1 AG

b) LEI

5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005545503

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of 21,184 shares in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (SARs) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

26/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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