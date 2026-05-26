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EQS-DD: 1&1 AG: Herr Sascha D'Avis, Allocation of 21,184 shares in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (SARs)

27.05.26 19:20 Uhr
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1&1 AG
22,65 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,66%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2026 / 19:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Sascha
Last name(s): D'Avis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
1&1 AG

b) LEI
5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005545503

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 21,184 shares in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (SARs)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
26/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.1und1.AG



 
End of News EQS News Service




105132  27.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu 1&1 AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu 1&1 AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.20261&1 Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.05.20261&1 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.20261&1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.20261&1 NeutralUBS AG
12.05.20261&1 Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.20261&1 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.20261&1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.03.20261&1 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.03.20261&1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
19.03.20261&1 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.20261&1 Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.05.20261&1 NeutralUBS AG
12.05.20261&1 Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.04.20261&1 Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.03.20261&1 HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.11.20251&1 UnderperformBernstein Research
28.04.20251&1 UnderperformBernstein Research
26.03.20251&1 UnderperformBernstein Research
14.02.20251&1 UnderperformBernstein Research
23.01.20251&1 UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für 1&1 AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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