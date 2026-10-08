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EQS-DD: 1&1 AG: United Internet AG, Acquisition of 35,352,929 new shares as part of a capital increase in return for a contribution in kind by 1&1 AG at a notional issue price of EUR 24.05 per ...

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: United Internet AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
1&1 AG

b) LEI
5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005545503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 35,352,929 new shares as part of a capital increase in return for a contribution in kind by 1&1 AG at a notional issue price of EUR 24.05 per new share, through the contribution to 1&1 AG of a loan claim held by United Internet AG against 1&1 Versatel GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of 1&1 AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.05 EUR 850,237,942.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.05 EUR 850,237,942.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.1und1.AG
LEI Code: 5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107392  08.10.2026 CET/CEST





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