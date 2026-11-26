EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE: TEKOMAG Gesellschaft für Beteiligungen an Telekommunikationsunternehmen mbH, Subscription for 452,488 new shares as part of a cash capital increase with the exclusion ...
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Werbung
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|123fahrschule SE
|Klopstockstr. 1
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.123fahrschule.de
|LEI Code:
|894500K921GZTYDA4U88
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
108456 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf 123fahrschule
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf 123fahrschule
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen