

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.11.2026 / 19:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: TEKOMAG Gesellschaft für Beteiligungen an Telekommunikationsunternehmen mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Malte Last name(s): von der Ropp Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

123fahrschule SE

b) LEI

894500K921GZTYDA4U88

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription for 452,488 new shares as part of a cash capital increase with the exclusion of pre-emption rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.21 EUR 999,998.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.2100 EUR 999,998.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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