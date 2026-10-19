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EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: SHH Spring Hunter Holdings GmbH, buy

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Aktien
2G Energy AG
49.46 EUR 1.20 EUR 2.49 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SHH Spring Hunter Holdings GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Lukas
Last name(s): Lenz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.50 EUR 2,279.50 EUR
48.50 EUR 1,455.00 EUR
48.50 EUR 1,503.50 EUR
48.50 EUR 1,358.00 EUR
48.50 EUR 1,455.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 1,813.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 3,381.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 4,900.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 11,172.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 19,600.00 EUR
48.96 EUR 2,105.28 EUR
48.96 EUR 342.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.92 EUR 51,365.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de
LEI Code: 529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107572  19.10.2026 CET/CEST





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