EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: SHH Spring Hunter Holdings GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.10.2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SHH Spring Hunter Holdings GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Lukas Last name(s): Lenz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

2G Energy AG

b) LEI

529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 47.02 EUR 23,510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 47.02 EUR 23,510.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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