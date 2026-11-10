EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Deepblue Holding AG, 738,183 subscription rights as part of a rights offering without consideration. The transaction is not related to an employee stock ownership plan.
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|LEI Code:
|39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107914 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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