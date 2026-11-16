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EQS-DD: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA: Petra Block-Bockholt, buy

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Block-Bockholt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Bockholt
Position: Shareholder of the general partner of ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005760029

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.2605 EUR 117.225 EUR
0.3505 EUR 1,752.5 EUR
0.37 EUR 370.0 EUR
0.3055 EUR 1,191.45 EUR
0.3605 EUR 1,081.5 EUR
0.3314 EUR 331.4 EUR
0.3055 EUR 916.5 EUR
0.3505 EUR 175.25 EUR
0.3505 EUR 1,752.5 EUR
0.3505 EUR 1,051.5 EUR
0.3005 EUR 1,171.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.3332 EUR 9,911.7750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
LEI Code: 529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88



 
End of News EQS News Service




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108010  16.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.