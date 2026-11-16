EQS-DD: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA: Petra Block-Bockholt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Block-Bockholt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Matthias Last name(s): Bockholt Position: Shareholder of the general partner of ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900BCUIZZOY4FXQ88

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005760029

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.2605 EUR 117.225 EUR 0.3505 EUR 1,752.5 EUR 0.37 EUR 370.0 EUR 0.3055 EUR 1,191.45 EUR 0.3605 EUR 1,081.5 EUR 0.3314 EUR 331.4 EUR 0.3055 EUR 916.5 EUR 0.3505 EUR 175.25 EUR 0.3505 EUR 1,752.5 EUR 0.3505 EUR 1,051.5 EUR 0.3005 EUR 1,171.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.3332 EUR 9,911.7750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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