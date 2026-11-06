DAX 25.820 -1,9%ESt50 6.170 -1,0%MSCI World 4.760 -3,3%Top 10 Crypto 10,00 +0,7%Nas 24.620 +1,3%Bitcoin 67.870 +0,4%Euro 1,1146 -0,7%Öl 97,3 -1,0%Gold 4.066 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Cash Expiry of Short Puts; Direction: Expired; Expiry: 05-Nov-26; Quantity: 87,000; Strike: 184.37; Price: 4.2554

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
adidas
173.35 EUR -3.60 EUR -2.03 %
Charts | News | Analysen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.11.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nassef
Last name(s): Sawiris
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Derivative instruments linked to shares ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction
Cash Expiry of Short Puts; Direction: Expired; Expiry: 05-Nov-26; Quantity: 87,000; Strike: 184.37; Price: 4.2554

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.2554 EUR 370,219.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.2554 EUR 370,219.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
LEI Code: 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

107854  06.11.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle adidas Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
Finanzen.netLangfristige InvestitionDAX 40-Papier adidas-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem adidas-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient
EQS GroupEQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Barausgleich bei Ablauf von Short-Put-Optionen; Status: ausgelaufen; Fälligkeit: 05.11.2026; Anzahl: 87.000; Ausübungspreis: 184,37; Preis 4,2554
EQS GroupEQS-DD: adidas AG: NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited, Barausgleich bei Ablauf von Short-Put-Optionen; Status: ausgelaufen; Fälligkeit: 03.11.2026; Anzahl: 87.000; Ausübungspreis: 169,97; Preis: 1,87
Werbung - adidas-Aktie ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei Finanzen invest
Finanzen.netMinuszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter
EQS GroupEQS-AFR: adidas AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG
Werbung

adidas Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für adidas nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
03.11.26 adidas Overweight Barclays Capital
03.11.26 adidas Sell UBS AG
30.10.26 adidas Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.10.26 adidas Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.10.26 adidas Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.