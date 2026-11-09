EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 13,288 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of 17,799.841 phantom shares under the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.11.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 13,288 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of 17,799.841 phantom shares under the Employee Equity Deferred Compensation Program of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. in accordance with the termination of the Employee Equity Deferred Compensation Program. A total number of 4,511.841 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2026; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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