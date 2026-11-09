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EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 134,336 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of 225,774.593 phantom shares under the Employee ...

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2026 / 15:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 134,336 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of 225,774.593 phantom shares under the Employee Equity Deferred Compensation Program of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. in accordance with the termination of the Employee Equity Deferred Compensation Program. A total number of 91,438.593 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
03/11/2026; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107880  09.11.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle ADTRAN Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Erwerb von 134.336 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund der Erfüllung von Ansprüchen aus 225.774,593 Phantom Shares ...
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Erwerb von 13.288 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund der Erfüllung von Ansprüchen aus 17.799,841 Phantom Shares ...
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