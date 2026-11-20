

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.11.2026 / 18:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Amendment

Correction to the initial notification published on November 9, 2026 to correct a calculation error: Acquisition of 850 more shares, because 850 less shares were withheld to cover the taxes.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 135,186 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of 225,774.593 phantom shares under the Employee Equity Deferred Compensation Program of AD-TRAN Holdings, Inc. in accordance with the termination of the Em-ployee Equity Deferred Compensation Program. A total number of 90,588.593 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2026; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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