EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 40,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.11.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 40,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.2900 USD 146,868.1500 USD 4.2850 USD 13,283.5000 USD 4.3000 USD 6,591.9000 USD 4.2950 USD 4,861.9400 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.2901 USD 171,605.4900 USD

e) Date of the transaction

09/11/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Nasdaq MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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