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EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, buy

07.04.26 16:40 Uhr
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All for One Group AG
35,50 EUR 0,60 EUR 1,72%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2026 / 16:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Rudolf
Last name(s): Knünz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.70 EUR 347.00 EUR
34.90 EUR 5,060.50 EUR
35.00 EUR 20,580.00 EUR
35.40 EUR 4,248.00 EUR
35.40 EUR 177.00 EUR
35.40 EUR 8,425.20 EUR
35.70 EUR 2,070.60 EUR
35.80 EUR 37,088.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.4532 EUR 77,997.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104226  07.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu All for One Group AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2010All for One Midmarket chancenreiches InvestmentPrior Börse
09.03.2010All for one Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
14.09.2009All for One Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
10.11.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
20.08.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2010All for One Midmarket chancenreiches InvestmentPrior Börse
09.03.2010All for one Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
14.09.2009All for One Midmarket Tipp des TagesDer Aktionär-online
10.11.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
20.08.2008All for One Midmarket kaufenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.05.2006AC-Service neuer Stopp bei 6,50 EuroFocus Money
24.03.2005AC-Service: NeutralSal. Oppenheim
DatumRatingAnalyst

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