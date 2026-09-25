EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Paul Neumann, Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE for 10 shares in All for One Group SE.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.09.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Paul Last name(s): Neumann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE

b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE for 10 shares in All for One Group SE.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 67.50 EUR 675.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 67.50 EUR 675.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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