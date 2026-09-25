EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Paul Neumann, Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE for 10 shares in All for One Group SE.
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25.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|LEI Code:
|529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107240 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
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