DAX24.374 +0,3%Est505.846 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,8000 -1,1%Nas25.810 -1,1%Bitcoin65.705 -0,4%Euro1,1598 -0,5%Öl110,8 +1,0%Gold4.495 -1,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Micron Technology 869020 Allianz 840400 RENK RENK73 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Amazon 906866 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Hoffnungsschimmer im Nahost-Konflikt: DAX grenzt Gewinne ein -- Wall Street verliert -- OHB: Neue Verteidigungsallianz -- ServiceNow, POET, Kongsberg, Rheinmetall, NVIDIA, DroneShield im Fokus
Top News
Um 18 Uhr live: Strom als Megatrend - so investierst du in das zweite Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung Um 18 Uhr live: Strom als Megatrend - so investierst du in das zweite Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung
S&P 500-Wert Consolidated Edison-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Consolidated Edison-Anleger freuen S&P 500-Wert Consolidated Edison-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Consolidated Edison-Anleger freuen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.26 16:22 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
AMAG
27,70 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,36%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




AMAG Austria Metall AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Directors’ Dealings, Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

  1. Information on persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
a) Name AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung
  1. Reason for notification
 a)  Position/Status The person required to make the disclosure has a close relationship with:
Harald Berger, member of the Supervisory Board
Thomas Kober, member of the Supervisory Board
Robert Hofer, member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification/correction Initial notification
  1. Information on the issuer
a)
b)		 Name AMAG Austria Metall AG
LEI 5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
  1. Details of the transaction
  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Share
  Identifier AT00000AMAG3
Type of transaction Acquisition
Price(s) and volume Price Volume
  27.97 EUR 50,000 shares
Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
  27.97 EUR 50,000 units
Date of transaction 19 May 2026; UTC+02:00
Place of trade OTC – Outside a trading venue

 

 


19.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
5282 Ranshofen
Austria
Internet: www.amag-al4u.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104996  19.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu AMAG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AMAG

DatumRatingAnalyst
09.10.2012AMAG Austria Metall overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
04.05.2012AMAG Austria Metall haltenErste Bank AG
25.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall kaufenErste Bank AG
23.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall buyErste Group Bank
07.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall buyUniCredit Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.10.2012AMAG Austria Metall overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
25.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall kaufenErste Bank AG
23.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall buyErste Group Bank
07.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall buyUniCredit Research
07.11.2011AMAG Austria Metall buyUniCredit Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.05.2012AMAG Austria Metall haltenErste Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AMAG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen