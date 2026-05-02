EQS-DD: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.05.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Directors’ Dealings, Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
- Information on persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|AMAG Arbeitnehmer Privatstiftung
- Reason for notification
| a)
| Position/Status
|The person required to make the disclosure has a close relationship with:
Harald Berger, member of the Supervisory Board
Thomas Kober, member of the Supervisory Board
Robert Hofer, member of the Supervisory Board
|b)
|Initial notification/correction
|Initial notification
- Information on the issuer
|a)
b)
|Name
|AMAG Austria Metall AG
|LEI
|5299005VO3GJ18GL5F14
- Details of the transaction
|
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Share
|
|Identifier
|AT00000AMAG3
|Type of transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume
|Price
|Volume
|
|27.97 EUR
|50,000 shares
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|27.97 EUR
|50,000 units
|Date of transaction
|19 May 2026; UTC+02:00
|Place of trade
|OTC – Outside a trading venue
19.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AMAG Austria Metall AG
|
|Lamprechtshausener Straße 61
|
|5282 Ranshofen
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.amag-al4u.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
104996 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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