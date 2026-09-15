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EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, buy

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ASTA Energy Solutions
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Linden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ASTA Energy Solutions AG

b) LEI
529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT100ASTA001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.50 EUR 2,118 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.50 EUR 2,118 Units

e) Date of the transaction
10/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.09.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
LEI Code: 529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107086  15.09.2026 CET/CEST





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