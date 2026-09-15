EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.09.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107086 15.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktuelle ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie News
ASTA Energy Solutions Analysen
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Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|14.09.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank
|28.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.26
|ASTA Energy Solutions Add
|Baader Bank