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EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Philipp von Hirschheydt, buy

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AUMOVIO
31.50 EUR 0.65 EUR 2.11 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): von Hirschheydt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.71801 EUR 74,854.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.71801 EUR 74,854.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/
LEI Code: 391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107906  10.11.2026 CET/CEST





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AUMOVIO Analysen

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Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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09.11.26 AUMOVIO Buy UBS AG
06.11.26 AUMOVIO Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.11.26 AUMOVIO Buy UBS AG
05.11.26 AUMOVIO Outperform Bernstein Research
05.11.26 AUMOVIO Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.