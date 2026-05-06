EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.05.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
|
|
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Jon Neeraas
|
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Management Board
|
|
|
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|
|b)
|LEI
|529900QI445M00DK4407
|
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|
|
|
|ISIN
|AT0000A325L0
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition: Transfer of shares in (partial) fulfillment of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG's contractual obligations under the Share Option Program 2023
|
|
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|0 EUR
|170971 Shares/Units
|
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|0 EUR
|170971 Shares/Units
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-05-07; UTC+02:00
|
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC – Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
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08.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|
|1230 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
104732 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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