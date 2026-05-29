EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
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d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
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30.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstraße 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105266 30.05.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
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|Emittent
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|Emittent