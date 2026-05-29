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EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy

30.05.26 16:09 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
19,70 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,51%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Neumeister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The error was in points 4(c) and (d).

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bajaj Mobility AG

b) LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.97 EUR 7,723.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.97 EUR 7,723.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


30.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstraße 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI


 
End of News EQS News Service




105266  30.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

DatumRatingAnalyst
13.08.2010BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
13.05.2010BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
18.12.2009BRAIN FORCE kaufen SES Research GmbH
16.11.2009BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research GmbH
24.08.2009BRAIN FORCE halten SES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.12.2009BRAIN FORCE kaufen SES Research GmbH
14.11.2008BRAIN FORCE kaufenSES Research GmbH
09.07.2007BRAIN FORCE buyHypoVereinsbank
29.05.2007BRAIN FORCE buyHypoVereinsbank
10.05.2007BRAIN FORCE buyHypoVereinsbank
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.08.2010BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
13.05.2010BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
16.11.2009BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research GmbH
24.08.2009BRAIN FORCE halten SES Research GmbH
15.05.2009BRAIN FORCE haltenSES Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.10.2007BRAIN FORCE sellMinerva Investments
20.08.2007BRAIN FORCE DowngradeBayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen