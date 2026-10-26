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EQS-DD: Beno Holding AG: H2 Immobilienobjekte GmbH, Granting of 677,090 subscription rights as part of a rights offering

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Beno Holding AG
6.00 EUR -0.60 EUR -9.09 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: H2 Immobilienobjekte GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Kapitza
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beno Holding AG

b) LEI
391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: subscription rights ISIN DE000A41YEK0

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 677,090 subscription rights as part of a rights offering

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
26/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.beno-gruppe.de
LEI Code: 391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107650  26.10.2026 CET/CEST





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