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EQS-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bernd Geske, buy

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BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2026 / 12:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Geske

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005493092

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.19 EUR 191,352.15 EUR
3.19 EUR 47.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.1900 EUR 191,400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
LEI Code: 529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106782  26.08.2026 CET/CEST





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