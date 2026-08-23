EQS-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bernd Geske, buy
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26.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|LEI Code:
|529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106782 26.08.2026 CET/CEST
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