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EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy

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Aktien
Brenntag SE
60.30 EUR 1.12 EUR 1.89 %
Charts | News | Analysen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Claudine
Last name(s): Mollenkopf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
59.7000 EUR 11,940.00 EUR
60.0000 EUR 9,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
59.8333 EUR 21,540.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com
LEI Code: NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107390  06.10.2026 CET/CEST





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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Brenntag nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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