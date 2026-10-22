DAX 25.372 -1,1%ESt50 6.087 -1,9%MSCI World 4.953 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 10,75 -2,8%Nas 26.053 -2,4%Bitcoin 72.240 -3,5%Euro 1,1229 -0,0%Öl 112,4 +3,3%Gold 4.045 -2,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sale of shares as part of the final allocation (share buyback offer)

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Brockhaus Technologies
16.60 EUR -0.05 EUR -0.30 %
Charts | News | Analysen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Hütten

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI
5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares as part of the final allocation (share buyback offer)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.00 EUR 325 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.00 EUR 325 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
LEI Code: 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

107502  22.10.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle Brockhaus Technologies Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Manhattan Heritage GmbH, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen der Schlussverteilung (Aktienrückkaufangebot)
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Falkenstein Heritage GmbH, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen der Schlussverteilung (Aktienrückkaufangebot)
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Dr. Marcel Wilhelm, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen der Schlussverteilung (Aktienrückkaufangebot)
Werbung - Brockhaus Technologies-Aktie für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei finanzen.net zero
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Private Equity GmbH, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen der Schlussverteilung (Aktienrückkaufangebot)
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen der Schlussverteilung (Aktienrückkaufangebot)
Werbung

Brockhaus Technologies Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Brockhaus Technologies nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.