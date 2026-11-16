EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Convergenta Invest GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2026 / 14:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.60 EUR 85,100,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.60 EUR 85,100,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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