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EQS-DD: Continental AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 65,990,458 shares of Continental AG in connection with a credit transaction

24.04.26 13:17 Uhr
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Continental AG
64,72 EUR -0,24 EUR -0,37%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.04.2026 / 13:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F.W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 65,990,458 shares of Continental AG in connection with a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
24/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Continental-Plaza 1
30175 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.Continental.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104514  24.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Continental AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Continental AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
14.04.2026Continental OverweightBarclays Capital
09.04.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
07.04.2026Continental OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.04.2026Continental HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.04.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.04.2026Continental OverweightBarclays Capital
09.04.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
07.04.2026Continental OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
02.04.2026Continental BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026Continental HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.04.2026Continental Market-PerformBernstein Research
02.04.2026Continental Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.03.2026Continental HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.2026Continental Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.12.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
07.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
06.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
06.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
05.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research

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