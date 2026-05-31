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EQS-DD: Continental AG: Roland Welzbacher, buy

02.06.26 11:30 Uhr
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Continental AG
71,86 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,56%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Welzbacher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
72.15442 EUR 98,130.01 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
72.1544 EUR 98,130.0100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Continental-Plaza 1
30175 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.Continental.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105314  02.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Continental AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Continental AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Continental OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.2026Continental OverweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
07.05.2026Continental HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Continental OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.2026Continental OverweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026Continental BuyUBS AG
07.05.2026Continental BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Continental HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.05.2026Continental Market-PerformBernstein Research
06.05.2026Continental Market-PerformBernstein Research
27.04.2026Continental Market-PerformBernstein Research
07.04.2026Continental HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.12.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
07.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
06.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
06.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research
05.11.2025Continental UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Continental AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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