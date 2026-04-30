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EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Dr. Johannes Bruder, Sale of 8,581 shares at a price of EUR 32.12765228 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') and Performance Share Units ...

22.05.26 14:47 Uhr
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Delivery Hero
33,82 EUR 0,69 EUR 2,08%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Bruder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 8,581 shares at a price of EUR 32.12765228 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') and Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme. Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.1276523 EUR 275,687.3842 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.1276523 EUR 275,687.3842 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105078  22.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Delivery Hero

DatumRatingAnalyst
11:16Delivery Hero OutperformBernstein Research
21.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightBarclays Capital
19.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11:16Delivery Hero OutperformBernstein Research
21.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightBarclays Capital
19.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.04.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.03.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.02.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2022Delivery Hero HoldHSBC
14.02.2022Delivery Hero HoldHSBC
07.01.2019Delivery Hero UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.11.2018Delivery Hero UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Delivery Hero nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen