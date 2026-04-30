EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Dr. Johannes Bruder, Sale of 8,581 shares at a price of EUR 32.12765228 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') and Performance Share Units ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105078 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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