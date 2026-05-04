DAX24.402 +1,7%Est505.870 +1,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,21 +1,3%Nas25.287 +0,9%Bitcoin69.469 +1,8%Euro1,1698 +0,1%Öl110,5 -3,2%Gold4.555 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Palantir A2QA4J Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- UniCredit legt Angebot vor: Commerzbank-Übernahme nimmt Fahrt auf -- Rheinmetall, PayPal, BioNTech, NVIDIA, Apple, NEL, Ballard Power im Fokus
Top News
Suchst du einen Online-Broker, der mehr bietet? Clever und flexibel traden mit finanzen.net ZERO Suchst du einen Online-Broker, der mehr bietet? Clever und flexibel traden mit finanzen.net ZERO
Ausblick: UniCredit legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor Ausblick: UniCredit legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Claudio de Sanctis, Interest-preserving order for the sale of 188,000 shares on 4 May 2026.

05.05.26 19:01 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Deutsche Bank AG
26,26 EUR 0,45 EUR 1,74%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claudio
Last name(s): de Sanctis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest-preserving order for the sale of 188,000 shares on 4 May 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.18 EUR 4,921,840 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.18 EUR 4,921,840 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104662  05.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank KaufenDZ BANK
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank BuyUBS AG
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank KaufenDZ BANK
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank BuyUBS AG
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.04.2026Deutsche Bank BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank HoldWarburg Research
29.04.2026Deutsche Bank NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.2026Deutsche Bank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.07.2023Deutsche Bank UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
04.07.2023Deutsche Bank UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2023Deutsche Bank UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
03.02.2023Deutsche Bank UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
06.01.2023Deutsche Bank UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Bank AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen