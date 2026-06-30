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EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Rodrigo Francisco Diehl, buy

01.07.26 14:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Deutsche Telekom AG
24,15 EUR 0,27 EUR 1,13%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rodrigo Francisco
Last name(s): Diehl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.15 EUR 24,150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.1500 EUR 24,150.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105868  01.07.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
30.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
02.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
02.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.09.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2020Deutsche Telekom verkaufenBarclays Capital
19.02.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Telekom AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen