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EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Katharina Krüger, buy

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DEUTZ AG
10.57 EUR 0.58 EUR 5.81 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2026 / 14:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Katharina
Last name(s): Krüger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.16 EUR 101,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.1600 EUR 101,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com
LEI Code: 5299005DETTV58V2PP63



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106392  07.08.2026 CET/CEST





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