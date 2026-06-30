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EQS-DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, buy

01.07.26 18:29 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)
44,12 EUR 0,59 EUR 1,36%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Porsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.90 EUR 43,900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.9000 EUR 43,900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/



 
End of News EQS News Service




105880  01.07.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

DatumRatingAnalyst
26.06.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
25.06.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
16.06.2026Porsche vz Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.06.2026Porsche vz BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.2026Porsche vz BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Porsche vz BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.2026Porsche vz BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026Porsche vz BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2026Porsche vz OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.04.2026Porsche vz BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.06.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
25.06.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
16.06.2026Porsche vz Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.05.2026Porsche vz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.04.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2026Porsche vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
12.03.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.01.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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