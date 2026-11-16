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EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Michael Brunner, buy

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Einhell Germany AG Vorz-Inhaber-Akt
65.30 EUR 0.50 EUR 0.77 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2026 / 13:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.90 EUR 6,690.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.9000 EUR 6,690.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: QUOTRIX
MIC: XDUS


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com
LEI Code: 529900WKT7CENGR4UW29



 
End of News EQS News Service




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108008  16.11.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle Einhell Germany vz. Aktie News

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Einhell Germany vz. Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Einhell Germany vz. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
12.11.26 Einhell Germany vz Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.08.26 Einhell Germany vz Buy Warburg Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.