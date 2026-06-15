EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Burkhard von Spreckelsen, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.06.2026 / 16:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Burkhard Last name(s): von Spreckelsen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Development Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 176.20 EUR 73,123.00 EUR 176.20 EUR 2,643.00 EUR 176.20 EUR 3,347.80 EUR 176.20 EUR 8,810.00 EUR 176.00 EUR 9,328.00 EUR 176.20 EUR 4,405.00 EUR 176.00 EUR 1,760.00 EUR 176.00 EUR 8,800.00 EUR 175.80 EUR 9,844.80 EUR 176.00 EUR 10,912.00 EUR 175.80 EUR 7,032.00 EUR 175.40 EUR 110,151.20 EUR 175.60 EUR 66,201.20 EUR 175.40 EUR 17,540.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 175.7358 EUR 333,898.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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