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EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Update to the initial announcement dated April 2, 2026. The 5,500 shares allocated as part of the Management Board’s compensation package will ...

23.04.26 18:15 Uhr
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Elmos Semiconductor
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.04.2026 / 18:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Dienstuhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Update to the initial announcement dated April 2, 2026. The allocated shares will be settled in cash and will not be transferred.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Update to the initial announcement dated April 2, 2026. The 5,500 shares allocated as part of the Management Board’s compensation package will not be transferred. These allocated shares will be settled in cash.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104496  23.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor

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30.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
26.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
24.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
26.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
24.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.02.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.11.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.04.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.2012ELMOS Semiconductor verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
04.05.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
23.04.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
18.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
13.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG

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