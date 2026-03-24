EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Update to the initial announcement dated January 28, 2026. The 6,000 shares allocated as part of the Management Board’s compensation package ...
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23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104500 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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