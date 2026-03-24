EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Update to the initial announcement dated January 28, 2026. The 6,000 shares allocated as part of the Management Board’s compensation package ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.04.2026 / 18:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jan Last name(s): Dienstuhl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Update to the initial announcement dated January 28, 2026. The allocated shares will be settled in cash and will not be transferred.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Update to the initial announcement dated January 28, 2026. The 6,000 shares allocated as part of the Management Board’s compensation package will not be transferred. These allocated shares will be settled in cash.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

09/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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