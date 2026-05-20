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EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Margarita Mamberger, sell

21.05.26 13:20 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Elmos Semiconductor
180,80 EUR -2,40 EUR -1,31%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2026 / 13:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Margarita
Last name(s): Mamberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
178.40 EUR 13,380.00 EUR
178.40 EUR 13,380.00 EUR
178.40 EUR 13,380.00 EUR
178.40 EUR 4,460.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
178.4000 EUR 44,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105058  21.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.11.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.04.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.2012ELMOS Semiconductor verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
04.05.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
23.04.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
18.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
13.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Elmos Semiconductor nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen