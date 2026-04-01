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EQS-DD: ElringKlinger AG: Thomas Jessulat, The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive) with a four-year blocking period.

13.04.26 11:41 Uhr
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ElringKlinger AG
5,56 EUR -0,09 EUR -1,59%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.04.2026 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Jessulat

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ElringKlinger AG

b) LEI
529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007856023

b) Nature of the transaction
The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive) with a four-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.1826 EUR 162,207.77 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.1826 EUR 162,207.7700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Internet: www.elringklinger.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104356  13.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu ElringKlinger AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu ElringKlinger AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
13.10.2023ElringKlinger HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023ElringKlinger SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.12.2022ElringKlinger OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.2022ElringKlinger BuyWarburg Research
03.11.2022ElringKlinger OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.12.2022ElringKlinger OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.2022ElringKlinger BuyWarburg Research
03.11.2022ElringKlinger OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.05.2022ElringKlinger OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2022ElringKlinger OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.10.2023ElringKlinger HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.01.2022ElringKlinger HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2021ElringKlinger NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2021ElringKlinger HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.09.2021ElringKlinger HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.08.2023ElringKlinger SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.10.2021ElringKlinger ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
23.09.2021ElringKlinger ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
05.08.2021ElringKlinger VerkaufenDZ BANK
14.05.2021ElringKlinger VerkaufenDZ BANK

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