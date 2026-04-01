EQS-DD: ElringKlinger AG: Thomas Jessulat, The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive) with a four-year blocking period.
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104356 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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