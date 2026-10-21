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EQS-DD: EnviTec Biogas AG: 2. vLB GmbH & Co. KG, buy

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Aktien
EnviTec Biogas AG
16.85 EUR 0.10 EUR 0.60 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.10.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: 2. vLB GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): von Lehmden
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EnviTec Biogas AG

b) LEI
529900J2IRSW3ULWN521 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.366923 EUR 1,354.62 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.3669 EUR 1,354.6200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


21.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: EnviTec Biogas AG
Industriering 10a
49393 Lohne
Germany
Internet: www.envitec-biogas.de
LEI Code: 529900J2IRSW3ULWN521



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

107602  21.10.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle EnviTec Biogas Aktie News

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EnviTec Biogas Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EnviTec Biogas nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
23.05.13 Envitec Biogas halten Warburg Research
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13.09.12 Envitec Biogas buy Close Brothers Seydler Research AG
20.06.12 Envitec Biogas kaufen Öko Invest
04.06.12 Envitec Biogas buy Close Brothers Seydler Research AG

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