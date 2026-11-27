

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.11.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: 2. vLB GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Olaf Last name(s): von Lehmden Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EnviTec Biogas AG

b) LEI

529900J2IRSW3ULWN521

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.119591 EUR 37,663.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.1196 EUR 37,663.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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