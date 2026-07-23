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EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy

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FIT GROUP AG
15.10 EUR -0.80 EUR -5.03 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.07.2026 / 21:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.45 EUR 195 Units
16.95 EUR 10 Units
16.60 EUR 5 Units
16.50 EUR 15 Units
16.00 EUR 210 Units
16.30 EUR 200 Units
16.20 EUR 100 Units
16.10 EUR 10 Units
15.90 EUR 100 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.2115 EUR 845.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
23/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


23.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





106166  23.07.2026 CET/CEST





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