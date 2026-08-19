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EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell

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FIT GROUP AG
22.90 EUR -1.40 EUR -5.76 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2026 / 22:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 3,000 Units
22.90 EUR 1,900 Units
23.20 EUR 2,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.0304 EUR 6,900.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


19.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





106712  19.08.2026 CET/CEST





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