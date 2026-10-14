EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, buy
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Werbung
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.10.2026 CET/CEST
107522 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf FIT GROUP
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf FIT GROUP
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen