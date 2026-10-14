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EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Syan Mahmud, buy

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FIT GROUP AG
59.00 EUR 3.20 EUR 5.73 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Syan
Last name(s): Mahmud

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.00 EUR 1,390 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.0000 EUR 1,390.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


14.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





107524  14.10.2026 CET/CEST





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