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EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO SE: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH, Best interest buy order of 50.000 shares on the 15th of October 2026

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flatexDEGIRO AG
25.58 EUR -0.14 EUR -0.54 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2026 / 12:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Förtsch
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO SE

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Best interest buy order of 50.000 shares on the 15th of October 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.2933 EUR 1,264,665.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.2933 EUR 1,264,665.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
LEI Code: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

107558  19.10.2026 CET/CEST





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Information

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