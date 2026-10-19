EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO SE: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH, Best interest buy order of 50.000 shares on the 15th of October 2026
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107558 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
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