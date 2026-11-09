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EQS-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Dr. Christian Pawlu, buy

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Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
52.95 EUR 1.11 EUR 2.14 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Pawlu

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FRE5EN2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.66 EUR 251,222.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
51.6600 EUR 251,222.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt FRAA
MIC: XFRA


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com
LEI Code: XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107868  09.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Datum Rating Analyst
05.11.26 Fresenius SECo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.11.26 Fresenius SECo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.26 Fresenius SECo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.26 Fresenius SECo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.26 Fresenius SECo Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.