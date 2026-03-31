EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.04.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Torben Last name(s): Kleinfeldt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI

529900NBM89YAM5ENI18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 68.20 EUR 973,623.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 68.2000 EUR 973,623.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE Europe MIC: BCXE

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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