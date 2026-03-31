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EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, buy

07.04.26 14:01 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
FRIEDRICH VORWERK
65,60 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,15%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tim
Last name(s): Hameister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
70.60 EUR 22,592.00 EUR
71.10 EUR 15,642.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 3,600.00 EUR
72.30 EUR 17,785.80 EUR
72.80 EUR 3,931.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
71.4056 EUR 63,551.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104238  07.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
20.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.11.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.07.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.07.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
26.05.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
29.08.2024FRIEDRICH VORWERK HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.11.2023FRIEDRICH VORWERK HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
26.01.2026FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
28.08.2025FRIEDRICH VORWERK UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für FRIEDRICH VORWERK nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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