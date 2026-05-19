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EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy

20.05.26 13:15 Uhr
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Gabler
38,80 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schirm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gabler Group AG

b) LEI
391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A421RZ9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.6000 EUR 50,485.4369 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.6000 EUR 50,485.4369 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Trade Republic Bank
MIC: TRBX


20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Gabler Group AG
Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
23568 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.gablergroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105012  20.05.2026 CET/CEST





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